OPENING STATEMENT

Well first, I'd like to say Minnesota played a terrific game. Much hungrier team, most more cohesive team today. And you know, I thought that they played maybe as well as in this one as we've seen them play here recently. We had a lot to do with that, and they had a lot to do with that, but we credit them.For us, they didn't play with the urgency, the toughness, the fight that you need on the road this time of year. We continue to struggle offensively, being able to play the game together, making it easy for one another. In the second half, that first three minutes really did us in.

Are there buttons left to press with these guys in terms of getting that level of urgency up?

At the end of the day, you can try to push as many buttons as you want to push. You need your best players, you need everybody moving in the right direction, rowing in the right direction, working as hard as they possibly can. You know what? Sometimes you still come up short. But for us, this one, this is sort of a deal breaker. We have to make some real, in my opinion, drastic changes to the way we're doing things right now. We've got to get some guys' attention, and we need to get some guys to play better. If you do that, you give yourself a chance to be in more games. But for us right now, we're not playing at an urgent enough pace on either end. Just coming out here and the way that this game felt, the amount of loose balls, 50(/50) rebounds, and-one baskets that come off broken plays -- there's just not enough scrap and fight right now to be able to dig in. Today, we got overwhelmed, being on the road again. Jordan Murphy showed what he's all about right now, and I thought Kalscheur was fantastic as a young guy shooting the ball from 3.

What makes Jordan Murphy such a tough cover?

He's got unbelievable hands and strength. For his size, to be able to do what he's able to do in this league, he can ward you off, he can drive the ball and knock you off balance, he misses his own shot, he taps his own shot in. He's got obviously tremendous hands, the balls that he gets under the basket at times. But I just think physically, I don't think I've seen a guy that strong that's just able to hold ground and do what he wants to do with not losing balance and whatnot. He's done that for I don't know how many years now. Today's game was a replica of many other ones that he's had, and he's a terrific player.

How do you get urgency up?

That's up for our staff to deal with. We have to recreate ourselves here a little bit. As you try to recreate yourself at times, you're living and dying with the same mistakes. Eventually, you have to stop living with those mistakes and finding out if somebody else can help you at times. We're searching, and the next two days are gonna be big, as we prepare for Tuesday.

How would you grade your team's effort today?

Not very good. Not very good.

Romeo only took six shots today. How much of that do you credit to Minnesota's defense, how much of that was a lack of assertiveness or a lack of giving him the ball?

It was probably a combination of a little bit of everything. We've got to watch the film and then we'll figure out what we could've done a little bit better. But we can get better in a lot of different areas, not just getting shots up. Our team in general right now has got a lot of areas that we can control more so than that.



Small sample size but Race can help you?

It's really his first college game. To be able to fire him in there against the size that they had in there today is fine. He mixes it up well, he's rugged, he's obviously a good offensive rebounder. It's one of the things, to be able to play him in this game for seven minutes, hopefully that gives us a chance to move him in the rotation a little bit more.