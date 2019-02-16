Indiana couldn't bounce back from their loss to Ohio State, losing to Minnesota on the road, 84-63. They dropped to 13-12 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten.

1:44 p.m. ET -- Indiana is changing things up for this one. Rob Phinisee is available off the bench, but hasn't practiced all week due to an upper respiratory infection. Devonte Green will start instead of him, while De'Ron Davis enters the lineup for Justin Smith. Al Durham, Romeo Langford, and Juwan Morgan round out the Hoosiers' starting five.

15:49 1H: Minnesota 8, Indiana 6 -- Morgan posts up for the game's first bucket. Davis was in the dunker spot when Morgan was working on the post. He'll be there more often than not to help with spacing when Morgan is working inside. Green exited the game after picking up two early fouls, and Morgan exited after picking up his first. It looks like Archie Miller is going to be proactive in keeping Miller out of foul trouble.

11:33 1H: Minnesota 21, Indiana 11 -- Minnesota made one three early in the game from center Daniel Oturu who hadn't made one all year, one three banked in by Amir Coffey, and another banked three by Gabe Kalscheur. That's how this season has gone for the Hoosiers. They defended well and forced difficult shots, but things just haven't ended with a positive result thus far. On offense, Romeo Langford needs to get something going. He's not touching the ball enough on offense.

7:56 1H: Minnesota 27, Indiana 16 -- Langford has to force the issue on offense. Even if he's missing, he's Indiana's best scoring option. Morgan has done a good job of getting to the free throw line on offense, which has helped, but it hasn't been enough to get the Hoosiers going. If they can get Langford some looks off screens, it will help the offense immensely and should open the floor for his teammates.

3:13 1H: Minnesota 35, Indiana 25 -- The Indiana offense has picked up. They're getting and hitting open looks right now, thanks to Green, Langford, and Morgan. The Hoosiers just need to stop fouling on defense. Jordan Murphy already has nine free throw attempts in the game and 14 points. They continue to lose Murphy on defense and that just can't happen.

Halftime: Minnesota 42, Indiana 30 -- Minnesota shot 62.5 percent from three in the first half, and Indiana shot 11.1 percent from three. That's all you need to know right now. Indiana still can't make shots and won't win until it starts making them.

15:19 2H: Minnesota 54, Indiana 36 -- Indiana has no chance if Minnesota keeps hitting 3-point shots like they are right now. The Golden Gophers have made 8-of-12 from deep and have hit three so far this half. Davis has played well on offense to start the half for the Hoosiers, but it doesn't really matter if they can't get stops on the other end.

12:23 2H: Minnesota 64, Indiana 40 -- This game is pretty much over. Indiana has no offense, can't defend without fouling, and can't handle Jordan Murphy in the post. There's not much more to say here.

7:37 2H: Minnesota 72, Indiana 46 -- Davis has been the lone bright spot for Indiana today. He needs to play more for the Hoosiers the rest of the season. Outside of that, Minnesota continues to light it up from deep. They're now 12-of-19 from deep.

3:50 2H: Minnesota 80, Indiana 55 -- The Hoosiers have made one three all game. They've had 13 attempts from deep, while Minnesota is up to 21 attempts and 12 makes. The shooting, as it has been most of the year, will be the difference in this one.

Final: Minnesota 84, Indiana 63