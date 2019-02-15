Hoosier Daily: February 15
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 RB Charlie Spegal Enjoys IU Junior Day With Other In-State Talent
Georgia ATH knows two official visits with first cut coming soon
Freshman Running Back Sampson James Feels At Home At IU
2020 RB Target Tracy Impressed with IU's Strength and Conditioning Program
CrimsonCast Ep. 588 - How Does It End?
Indiana Baseball: Four Storylines Ahead Of Season-Opening Series At Memphis
Tweets of the Day
🎙 @Sjames_2: "There is definitely a brotherhood here." pic.twitter.com/6JCzrha8yR— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 14, 2019
🚨 Schedule changes for this weekend 🚨— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 14, 2019
Due to the rain forecast, IU will now play:
Friday - 2:30 p.m. vs. Duke
Friday - 5 p.m. vs. Syracuse
Saturday - 5:30 p.m. vs. Duke
Sunday - 10 a.m. vs. Syracuse
Jason Benetti and Dan Dakich will call Saturday's IU-Minnesota game on ESPN2. #iubb— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) February 14, 2019
Video of the Day
Left the Barn last year with a W and this block by J-Mo that was as cold as Minnesota 🥶 #TBT pic.twitter.com/FBm2sq4MKl— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 14, 2019
Headlines
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says new IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer will try to help continue the program's rise. -- Link
Podcast: Osterman is joined by Twitter user @ChronicHoosier to discuss Indiana men's basketball. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives news and notes about the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link
Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at the Indiana men's soccer team's spring schedule, which includes a trip to Mexico City. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Michigan. -- Link
The Sports Illustrated staff gives their bold predictions for the rest of the college basketball season, including a prediction from Michael Shapiro about the Hoosiers. -- Link
