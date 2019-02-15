Ticker
Hoosier Daily: February 15

Jon Sauber
Headlines

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says new IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer will try to help continue the program's rise. -- Link

Podcast: Osterman is joined by Twitter user @ChronicHoosier to discuss Indiana men's basketball. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times gives news and notes about the Indiana men's basketball team. -- Link

Jeremy Price of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at the Indiana men's soccer team's spring schedule, which includes a trip to Mexico City. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana women's basketball team's loss to Michigan. -- Link

The Sports Illustrated staff gives their bold predictions for the rest of the college basketball season, including a prediction from Michael Shapiro about the Hoosiers. -- Link

