CrimsonCast Ep. 588 - How Does It End?
CrimsonCast fires up once again to look at IU basketball after a disappointing last week, with both hosts bringing a realization to the table that IU is who they are at this stage, and proceeding accordingly. We give a 10,000-foot view of the outcomes vs Iowa and Ohio State, but spend most of the podcast fielding questions from the Twitterverse and looking ahead to the suddenly daunting remainder of the schedule.
