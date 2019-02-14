Indiana baseball begins the Jeff Mercer era and 2019 season in Memphis this weekend with a three-game series against the Tigers. All games can be viewed via live stream. First pitch times for each game are as follows:

Last year's Friday ace, Jonathan Stiever, turned pro after his junior season and was chosen in the fifth round of last summer's MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Last year's Saturday starter, Tim Herrin, also declared for the draft after his junior season and was chosen in the 29th round by the Cleveland Indians.

This weekend, Sunday starter Pauly Milto shifts into the Friday starter role after posting an 8-2 record and 2.03 ERA while starting in 13 of his 14 appearances.

Mercer will put JUCO transfer and newcomer Tanner Gordon in the Saturday starter role. Gordon owned a 2.06 ERA his sophomore year, struck out 104 batters in 70.0 innings pitched and only allowed 16 earned runs in his final season at John A. Logan College.

“Having not recruited (Gordon), I came in with a pretty open mind regarding what he could do in the preseason," Mercer said Wednesday. "Kind of the chatter about him was really good.

“But just from the fall to the spring, I’ve seen the development of his sinker, the growth of a change-up, to where he’s very dangerous against left-handed hitters, while he wasn’t so much in the fall, with more of spike-curveball. So just his growth and the pitch-manipulation, his ability to throw to both sides. His ability to hold in the run game and ability to pitch out of the stretch.

“He’s really gotten a lot stronger. He’s really invested into his lifestyle, his diet and conditioning and weight-lifted. So we’ll hopefully be able to see him hold the velocity longer, hold onto his stuff longer. He’s done a really nice job. He’s thrown a lot of college games – not Division I level, but being an ace, being a guy who has pitched college innings, being an adult, goes a long way. Very, very confident, very excited about him."

Sophomore Tommy Sommer will get the Sunday start. He posted a 2-1 record and 3.07 era while starting in three of his 13 appearances last year. He also threw 29 strikeouts in 28.1 innings.

“He’s grown a lot. I saw him in high school, obviously, and he had good stuff. Very ‘projectable,'" Mercer said. "But his ability to hold the run-game is very mature. He’s an adult. His growth, both physically and being able to really manipulate the pitch in the role, has been really good, so you feel real confident about him being able to go out and throw on the weekend, at a young age, as a sophomore."