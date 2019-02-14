🎙 @MatthewBedfor14 : "Seeing the development here, it's hard to not want to be a part of it." pic.twitter.com/4AEssN4Bqa

Our three Big Ten Players to Watch ⤵️ @TannerGordon53 @matthew_gorski7 @mlloyd07 pic.twitter.com/mPhEMcNbV0

The return of @DDavis2016 to the court has been a huge lift for our team. Some facts: 21 min/gm 7.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.3 APG +21 Plus-Minus pic.twitter.com/KUpxnIKibA

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU offensive lineman Matthew Bedford feels good about his decision to attend Indiana. -- Link

Miller writes about the IU softball team and how it's ready for its next challenge. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Justin Smith has shown flashes of high-level play. -- Link

Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Michigan. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star explains why the IU men's basketball team still has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. -- Link

Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by former IU basketball player Jordan Hulls to discuss his professional career and Indiana's struggles on the court. -- Link