Hoosier Daily: February 14
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 Defensive End Kyle King has "Awesome" Junior Day Visit
2020 IU Running Back Target Donovan Marcus Enjoys Academic Side of Visit
From the Locker Room: Early Enrollees
2020 Canadian DE Akheem Mesidor Talks IU Interest, Recruitment
2020 Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger OT Luke Wiginton Talks IU Offer
Tweets of the Day
😤 Making it count.#IUFB #GoIU pic.twitter.com/esT9m14xQt— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 13, 2019
🎙 @MatthewBedfor14: "Seeing the development here, it's hard to not want to be a part of it." pic.twitter.com/4AEssN4Bqa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 13, 2019
Our three Big Ten Players to Watch ⤵️@TannerGordon53 @matthew_gorski7 @mlloyd07 pic.twitter.com/mPhEMcNbV0— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) February 13, 2019
Video of the Day
The return of @DDavis2016 to the court has been a huge lift for our team. Some facts:— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 13, 2019
21 min/gm
7.3 PPG
4.0 RPG
4.3 APG
+21 Plus-Minus pic.twitter.com/KUpxnIKibA
Headlines
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says IU offensive lineman Matthew Bedford feels good about his decision to attend Indiana. -- Link
Miller writes about the IU softball team and how it's ready for its next challenge. -- Link
Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Justin Smith has shown flashes of high-level play. -- Link
Dylan Wallace of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know ahead of the Indiana women's basketball team's matchup with Michigan. -- Link
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star explains why the IU men's basketball team still has a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. -- Link
Podcast: Jerod Morris of The Assembly Call and Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall are joined by former IU basketball player Jordan Hulls to discuss his professional career and Indiana's struggles on the court. -- Link
