{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Defensive End Kyle King has "Awesome" Junior Day Visit

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Rivals.com

Kyle King gave Indiana high praise following his Junior Day Visit to Bloomington.

The junior defensive end from New Palestine (Ind.) said the trip was "awesome" and he thought it was "really cool" to visit a Big Ten school.

