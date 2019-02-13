Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 10:25:55 -0600') }} football Edit

From the Locker Room: Early Enrollees

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ot7vjxs89wbdiz8madop
Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

Four of Indiana football's early enrollees met with the media Wednesday morning. Matthew Bedford, Sampson James, Michael Katic, and Larry Tracy discussed their transition to college life, what they're looking forward to most, and more.

Videos of all four can be found below.

Matthew Bedford Video

Sampson James Video

Michael Katic Video

Larry Tracy Video

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}