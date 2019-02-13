From the Locker Room: Early Enrollees
Four of Indiana football's early enrollees met with the media Wednesday morning. Matthew Bedford, Sampson James, Michael Katic, and Larry Tracy discussed their transition to college life, what they're looking forward to most, and more.
Videos of all four can be found below.
Matthew Bedford Video
Sampson James Video
Michael Katic Video
Larry Tracy Video
----
