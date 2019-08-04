News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 4

Indiana Hoosiers basketball target Caleb Love cut his list down to six schools (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

Indiana Stands "Very High" On DE Tilor Harris' List

Top-35 guard Caleb Love narrows his school list to six

Hoosiers off and running at fall camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Trayce Jackson-Davis Brings Another Local Boost as Indiana Looks to Rebound, via Sports Illustrated -- Link

Indiana Defense and Special Teams at 2019 Media Day, via IUhoosiers.com -- Link

