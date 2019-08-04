Hoosier Daily: August 4
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Stands "Very High" On DE Tilor Harris' List
Tweets Of The Day
“One thing I’ve really tried to embrace this offseason was more of a leadership role. Not only in our position group, but around the whole team.” pic.twitter.com/7u8LySTR5w— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 4, 2019
“I feel really good about the special teams unit. We have a lot of talent and a lot of people coming back.” pic.twitter.com/FM9tSUAiWp— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2019
“We have a young defense. Most of us play and that’s how you build a team, that’s how you build leaders. Some of the young guys on this team, we are leaders.” pic.twitter.com/0QmF6xnd5i— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2019
Saturday Delivery ✔️#IUFB pic.twitter.com/mHDstTQl05— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2019
4 Weeks. pic.twitter.com/JBPm5LANPM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2019
This Pacers fan could only think of @VicOladipo after he got his teeth pulled 😂— ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2019
(via @zachapearson)pic.twitter.com/dcJLQ0eHrg
Video Of The Day
"Shout out to all my Indianimals, man."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2019
🎤 @DonHale96 on the mic. pic.twitter.com/9eUmcK153h
Headlines
Hoosiers off and running at fall camp, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Trayce Jackson-Davis Brings Another Local Boost as Indiana Looks to Rebound, via Sports Illustrated -- Link
Indiana Defense and Special Teams at 2019 Media Day, via IUhoosiers.com -- Link
----
