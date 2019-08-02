After hearing overtures from many of the nation’s best, Love decided to focus on a select group of schools to choose from. Love told Rivals.com that Arizona , Indiana , Kansas , Louisville , Missouri and North Carolina make up his final school list and that he plans on taking his official visits in the coming weeks.

Caleb Love is ready to take the next step with his recruitment. A top-35 guard nationally and one of the most explosive players found within the 2020 class, Love has cut his school list to a final six.

Arizona: “They want for me to come in and play with another guard. Dalen Terry just committed there so it could be him, or Adam Miller, he has them in his top ten, so I could play with one of them. With them, they want for me to play on and off of the ball and to show off my versatility and lead the team to a national championship.”

Indiana: “They want for me to come in and turn that program around. They have been in a drought lately so they want for me to come in and lead their team to a championship and they said that they would put the ball in my hands. Only thing with them, they are going to try and get pieces around me and we will go from there.”

Kansas: “They want for me to come in and they want to play me next to another guard since that is their system. I don’t know who it might be but they believe that Devon Dotson is going to go to the league after this year so they want for me to come in and play on and off of the ball thanks to my versatility since I can score the ball but also pass and make plays for others.”

Louisville: “They have just said that they want to put the ball in my hands immediately and they don’t have a real point guard right now, I think that they have a grad-transfer (Lamarr Kimble), he is going to be a senior, so they want for me to come in and be that lead point guard and lead them to a national championship and they said they are going to help me get to be a one-and-done so that is what I am intrigued about.”

Missouri: “It is close to home; it is two-hours away. They just want for me to come in and turn that program around and put on for my hometown basically. They are going to help me get to the league.”

North Carolina: “Roy Williams and his assistant coaches have just told me that they want for me to come in for Cole (Anthony) since he will be a one-and-done and they want for me to come in and be that lead point guard for them and someone that can make plays for others and also myself. They said that it is also a place that can help me get to the league.”