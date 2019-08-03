Last weekend, the Indiana Hoosiers hosted East St. Louis (Ill.) defensive end Tilor Harris for a visit. This was actually his second time on campus this summer, as he was in Bloomington for a team camp back in June.

"I was talking to Coach [William] Inge, and he was telling me how he really wanted to get me on campus," Harris told TheHoosier.com.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card