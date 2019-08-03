News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 09:59:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Stands "Very High" On DE Tilor Harris' List

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Last weekend, the Indiana Hoosiers hosted East St. Louis (Ill.) defensive end Tilor Harris for a visit. This was actually his second time on campus this summer, as he was in Bloomington for a team camp back in June.

"I was talking to Coach [William] Inge, and he was telling me how he really wanted to get me on campus," Harris told TheHoosier.com.

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Mxd60sfzzbetjgqiilfb
Tilor Harris had two great visits to Indiana this summer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}