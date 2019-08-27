Hoosier Daily: August 27
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Tom Allen Press Conference Transcript
In-Depth Look: Indiana Basketball's Big Ten Schedule, Part I
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Michael Penix Jr. Named Starting QB For Ball St.
Tweets Of The Day
We have announced two additions and two promotions to our staff for the 2019-20 season!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 26, 2019
Story: https://t.co/UbW3YnNYy7 pic.twitter.com/bpf2DhliWS
Welcome back, students 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0PSsXmxYFz— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 26, 2019
The wait is almost over! 😤#IUFB pic.twitter.com/F1Bnp7Af0S— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 26, 2019
Met some amazing and interesting people this weekend while being being humbled on the courts including @hooseirHystrcs , @ChefboyArGreen , @Uncle44Artty, @Archie_Miller, #iubb #Hoosiers @IUBloomington pic.twitter.com/fkxQ6IoqIH— Kirkwood Realty (@KirkwoodRealty) August 26, 2019
Updated #iubb roster for the 2019-2020 season: pic.twitter.com/SK6UYwcswd— Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) August 26, 2019
🚨 Radio Alert 🚨— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 26, 2019
Inside #IUFB with Tom Allen returns this Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. LIVE from the Bloomington Holiday Inn.
Info 📝 https://t.co/gKTicn6iWC pic.twitter.com/rDqxXKxvrp
Another number change we learned today (though this isn't season to season, just a change from camp): freshman corner Tiawan Mullen is switching from No. 1 to No. 3. #iufb https://t.co/uLKD91qBcd— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 27, 2019
The Bloomington South alum remains with the hometown team. #iubb https://t.co/VedmKYcW4i— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 26, 2019
Per an IU spokesperson, Vijay Blackmon has accepted a scholarship to Lindenwood University and will grad transfer. #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 26, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Media Monday: IU Opens Season vs. Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium, via IU Athletics -- Link
Inside IUFB with Tom Allen Returns on Wednesday, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU Men’s Basketball Announces Two Promotions and Two Additions, via IU Athletics -- Link
Year two under Steve Aird is about to begin, via IDS -- Link
COLUMN: Penix Jr. was the right decision for IU at quarterback, via IDS -- Link
IU looks to stay on top of the Big Ten (Soccer), via IDS -- Link
