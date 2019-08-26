Indiana Hoosiers head football coach Tom Allen announced on Monday morning that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be the starter for the season opener against Ball State.

In the first depth chart of the fall, Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey were listed as an "or" but Penix will get the start.

Penix Jr. redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Penn State last October.

A four-star quarterback from Tampa, Fla., Penix Jr. was ranked as the No. 55 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2018 class and No. 14 pro-style quarterback.

The left-hander threw 61 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his two years as a starter and added 16 rushing scores.

Indiana opens the season on August 31 vs Ball State at noon in Lucas Oil Stadium.