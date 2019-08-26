Head coach Archie Miller and the Indiana Hoosiers released their full schedule last week, and TheHoosier.com took a thorough look at the non-conference opponents Friday. We turn our attention to the first half of the Big Ten slate this morning:

Archie Miller and his Indiana Hoosiers will kick off Big Ten play Dec. 7 at Wisconsin and then has another conference game (Dec. 13 Nebraska) mixed with its next four contests before turning closing out with 18 straight league foes. (Marc Lebryk/USA Today Sports)

Dec. 7 — at Wisconsin

All-time series: 97-74 (last meeting: 75-73 2OT win in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 23-11 overall, 14-6 in the Big Ten (4th) Returning Starters: 3 Quick look: The Badgers return three starters and are expected to start a quartet of juniors this year, but they have to replace Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson, arguably their top offensive and defensive player a year ago, respectively. Junior guard D’Mitrik Trice is the top returning scorer after averaging 11.6 points per game and should shoulder even more of the offensive load, along with junior guard Brad Davison (10.5 points per game). Junior forward Nate Reuvers should also increase last year’s 7.9-point clip stepping into the role where Happ tallied 17.3 points per game last season. Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer, has played in 59 games with 16 starts and should also help whenever he’s ruled eligible (he transferred in partway through the 2018-19 season but the school has filed a waiver for immediate eligibility). In four years under head coach Greg Gard, who was Bo Ryan’s longest-tenured assistant when he was handed the program, the Badgers have averaged 11.3 Big Ten wins per campaign and reached the NCAA Tournament three times with a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. Wisconsin is at the point they’re expected to be in the conference hunt no matter what they lost from the previous year.

Dec. 13 — vs. Nebraska

All-time series: 12-7 (last: 66-51 loss in 2019)

2018-19 Record: 19-17 overall, 6-14 in the Big Ten (13th) Returning Starters: 0 Quick look: Fred Hoiberg takes over a Cornhuskers program in his return to college, where he has not coached since going 25-9 at Iowa State in 2014-15. Most recently, he led the Chicago Bulls before being fired after posting a 115-155 record with the franchise he once played for. He inherits a team that will rely heavily on new faces and does not return a single starter from last year’s club that went 19-17. Junior college transfers Cam Mack and Jervay Green were both highly productive (19-plus points per game a year ago) at their last stops, but the guards will be taking a big step up to Big Ten basketball. Junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. was on the roster last year but had to sit out after his transfer from Robert Morris, where he posted an average of 17.6 points per game in 2017-18. The good news for the Cornhuskers is they should be deeper than last year, but there are still major questions and a lack of experience down low.

Jan. 4 — at Maryland

All-time series: 8-6 (last: 78-75 loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 23-11 overall, 13-7 in the Big Ten (5th) Returning Starters: 4 Quick look: The Terrapins, who reached the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, return four starters, each of whom averaged at least 8.5 points per game last season. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. is expected to lead the way once again, after he posted clips of 15.6 points and 4.4 assists per game last season. The lone position that needs to be replaced — center — should be manned by rookie Makhi Mitchell, who finished the 2019 recruiting cycle as the nation’s No. 57 overall recruit by Rivals.com … but he’ll have big shoes to fill after Bruno Fernando averaged a double-double during his final season in College Park. Mitchell’s twin, Makhel, is another freshman center; he was listed No. 127 by Rivals.

Jan. 8 — vs. Northwestern

All-time series: 117-52 (last: 73-66 loss in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 13-19 overall, 4-16 in the Big Ten (14th) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: The cliché is that there’s nowhere to go but up for the Wildcats, after their last-place finish in the Big Ten (4-16) showing last year — but that may not be the case. Although they return three players who started between 15 and 20 games a year ago, their top three scorers who combined to average 38.8 points per game — more than half of the squad’s scoring output — are gone. Senior guard A.J. Turner is the top returning scorer after averaging 8.7 points an outing last season. Fellow guard Anthony Gaines, a junior who posted 6.9 points per game, is known as the team’s best at its biggest strength — defense. The Wildcats finished fourth in the Big Ten for scoring defense last year, allowing 65.0 points per game.

Jan. 11 — vs. Ohio State

All-time series: 107-85 (last: 79-75 loss in 2019 Big Ten Tournament) 2018-19 Record: 20-15 overall, 8-12 in the Big Ten (8th) Returning Starters: 3 Quick look: Confidence from an NCAA Tournament appearance and three key returners should power the Buckeyes this season. Star big man Kaleb Wesson and wings Andre Wesson and Luther Muhammad will be joined by a trio of incoming freshmen that were ranked in the top 60 nationally by Rivals.com — and at least one should step into the starting lineup right away. Florida State transfer point guard CJ Walker is also eligible after sitting out last season, and all of the above could result in one of the league’s deepest rosters.

Jan. 15 — at Rutgers

All-time series: 7-2 (last: 89-73 win in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 14-17 overall, 7-13 in the Big Ten (10th) Returning Starters: 2 Quick look: The Scarlet Knights took a huge blow when leading scorer Eugene Omoruyi decided to graduate and transfer to Oregon. That leaves the team looking for a new top scoring option, which may be junior guard Geo Baker, who is expected to slide off the ball to hunt for more buckets after averaging 12.2 points a game. Former Texas guard and four-star prospect Jacob Young is expected to take over ball-handling duties, and the redshirt junior has some experience from his first two years, when he played in 63 games (though he started only 10 times). Graduate transfer Akwasi Yeboah from Stony Brook provides some much-needed reinforcements, but Omoruyi’s departure down low will be felt all year. The 6-6 Yeboah averaged 16.7 points per game a year ago while shooting 31.6 percent from behind the arc on 209 tries.

Jan. 18 — at Nebraska

See Dec. 13



Jan. 23 — vs. Michigan State

All-time series: 70-55 (last: 63-62 win in 2019) 2018-19 Record: 32-7 overall, 16-4 in the Big Ten (1st) Returning Starters: 4 Quick look: Veteran coach Tom Izzo’s charges won the Big Ten and then reached the Final Four a year ago, and they bring back four starters this season. The Spartans will be led by reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, after the senior guard posted 18.8 points and 7.5 assists per game. Classmate and fellow guard Josh Langford provides plenty of firepower of his own; he averaged 15.0 points in 13 games before being shut down for the year with an injury. Michigan State isn’t strong in the backcourt only, junior center Xavier Tillman received plenty of action last year, especially when Nick Ward missed time, and responded with clips of 10.0 points and 7.3 boards overall. 6-6 wing Aaron Henry showed flashes as a freshman and should only continue to improve.

Jan. 26 — vs. Maryland

See Jan. 4



Jan. 29 — at Penn State