IU Safeties Coach Kasey Teegardin On Targeting Penalties, NCAA Safety
Four-star forward Jalen Bridges is down to a final five, visits set
Tweets Of The Day
Final 5 🥵 Hate it or Love it pic.twitter.com/WiiviQyxgg— jalen (@jalenbridgess) August 24, 2019
.@VicOladipo Fantasy Camp day ✌️@GOMouthguards | @ProCamps pic.twitter.com/lORS62CAPN— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 24, 2019
One. Week. pic.twitter.com/dnTxjJQB1V— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 24, 2019
Traditions + Spirit with IU23. 🎤🙌 pic.twitter.com/3NkyhLNQCJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 24, 2019
One word says it all! #FAMILY ⚪️🏈🔴 pic.twitter.com/c8GfnXbVdN— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 24, 2019
🖊 A new #IUBB tradition.@vicoladipo & @calbertcheaney are the first to ink their signatures on our new alumni wall. pic.twitter.com/qrbjfyoxqa— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 24, 2019
The @IndianaMBB staff is looking fresh in their @adidasHoops swag! #teamadidas 💪 pic.twitter.com/q5DQkjerY8— ProCamps (@ProCamps) August 24, 2019
2️⃣ of the best to ever wear the candy stripes 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GdV6acSJkT— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 24, 2019
2 Legends back this weekend! #HoosierNation 🔴⚪️🏀 pic.twitter.com/C0JEFczzII— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) August 24, 2019
Video Of The Day
Another day, another 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝙇 𝘿𝙀𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙑𝙀𝘿 scholarship.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 24, 2019
Congratulations, @ConnorT012 #LEO pic.twitter.com/lIkOLpoXQW
Headlines
No. 2 Indiana Ends Exhibition Season with 3-1 Victory over DePaul, via IU Athletics -- Link
Hoosiers Host UIC in Sunday's Home Opener, via IU Athletics -- Link
Glass Feeling the Indiana Football Love, via IU Athletics -- Link
This Fall, Coy Cronk Finally Gets His Turn in the Spotlight via The Hoosier Network -- Link
Indiana Soccer 2019 Preview: Forwards, via The Hoosier Network -- Link
