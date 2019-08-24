Originally set on a top ten, Bridges told Rivals.com that he has cut his list to a group consisting of Alabama , Indiana , Miami , West Virginia and Xavier . Each has placed a heavy priority upon him in recent months and the plan now is for Bridges to visit all five programs becoming making his college decision.

One of the top combo forward prospects along the east coast, Jalen Bridges had the chance to enroll in college this fall. Instead, the four-star recruit decided to take a prep year in preparing for college. Slated to attend Scotland Campus this fall, Bridges has cut his list to a final five and will begin his official visit spree next week.

He will begin things next weekend in his home state of West Virginia. The Mountaineers consistently have a strong success rate of keeping the best from its area at home for college. From there, Bridges will head outside of his region and visit Alabama on September 6. The Tide have pursued the very best nationally this summer and while they were the surprise in making the cut, will look to pick up ground during his trip to Tuscaloosa.

Bridges did have a visit set for Xavier on September 13 but instead, has been forced to work on a new date that has yet to be decided upon. Therefore, his third official visit will be taken to Miami on September 20. Indiana will round out his final official visit planned as he will visit on the weekend of October 5 and for IU’s Hoosier Hysteria event.

With all visits expected to be completed by November, though Xavier’s date remains undecided, chances are aligning for a fall signing. In doing so, one program will enroll a versatile and tough-nosed prospect that can play either forward position. Bridges has reworked his jumper into a reliable weapon to the perimeter, can create his own offense out of the face-up, and defend a variety of positions, making the four-star target one of the better in his mold nationally.