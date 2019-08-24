It’s no secret that the game of football, whether at the professional level, collegiate level, or below, is riddled with violent contact. To help alleviate the risk of injuries, leagues are constantly updated its rules. Tackling is a fundamental aspect of the sport, and the way it is taught by coaches has been altered to fit within these rules. Indiana prides itself on a swarming defense that wants to attack the football. That mentality is no different for players in the secondary. “We want to play with relentless aggression,” whether that’s going and attacking a deep ball or if I’m coming off the edge on a blitz.” Indiana safeties coach Kasey Teegardin said after practice on Wednesday.

As the Hoosiers’ defense continues to emphasize the aggressive mentality of its defense, linebackers and safeties will be positions at risk of drawing penalties should they stray away from fundamental tackling techniques.

“In our position you want those big hits, the routes coming across the middle and things like that,” Teegardin said. “If we strike somebody, we want to drive through violently, but it’s all about the target zone. We’re going to aim basically from the chest down.” The NCAA has made slight adjustments to the way targeting penalties are going to be judged by officiating crews this upcoming season. To erase targeting penalties that stand as called based on the ruling on the field, these situations must now be confirmed by replay officials in the booth. If the penalty cannot be confirmed, obviously it will be overturned. While targeting remains a controversial topic in college football, the NFL has recently added protective sanctions that apply to offensive players as well.

