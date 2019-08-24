IU Safeties Coach Kasey Teegardin On Targeting Penalties, NCAA Safety
It’s no secret that the game of football, whether at the professional level, collegiate level, or below, is riddled with violent contact. To help alleviate the risk of injuries, leagues are constantly updated its rules.
Tackling is a fundamental aspect of the sport, and the way it is taught by coaches has been altered to fit within these rules. Indiana prides itself on a swarming defense that wants to attack the football. That mentality is no different for players in the secondary.
“We want to play with relentless aggression,” whether that’s going and attacking a deep ball or if I’m coming off the edge on a blitz.” Indiana safeties coach Kasey Teegardin said after practice on Wednesday.
As the Hoosiers’ defense continues to emphasize the aggressive mentality of its defense, linebackers and safeties will be positions at risk of drawing penalties should they stray away from fundamental tackling techniques.
“In our position you want those big hits, the routes coming across the middle and things like that,” Teegardin said. “If we strike somebody, we want to drive through violently, but it’s all about the target zone. We’re going to aim basically from the chest down.”
The NCAA has made slight adjustments to the way targeting penalties are going to be judged by officiating crews this upcoming season.
To erase targeting penalties that stand as called based on the ruling on the field, these situations must now be confirmed by replay officials in the booth. If the penalty cannot be confirmed, obviously it will be overturned.
While targeting remains a controversial topic in college football, the NFL has recently added protective sanctions that apply to offensive players as well.
As of the 2018 season, “using any part of a player’s helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent,” according to the NFL rulebook, will result in a personal foul. The distinction extends specifically to running backs attempting to run through would-be tacklers.
“We talk about defensive guys lowering the crown of their helmet and it compresses their spine,” Teegardin said. “Well if a running back is lowering and he hits with the crown, to me that’s the same. You’re going to compress his spine and he can get hurt just as bad in that situation.”
As Teegardin explained his thoughts on these hypothetical situations, he complimented the NCAA and its effort to look into possible safety concerns throughout college football.
As rules continue to be added that alter the fundamentals of tackling and forcible contact, Indiana coaches will teach an aggressive style of defense that fits within the confounds of the game.
“To me, if we’re talking player safety and you’re hitting with the crown of your helmet, It’s got to go both ways,” Teegardin said.
