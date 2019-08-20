Hoosier Daily: August 20
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Fall Camp Notes (Aug. 19)
WATCH: Tom Allen, Grant Heard Practice Interviews
Tweets Of The Day
August 19, 2019
Welcome Back Students! 😍 We Missed You ⚪️🔴— Crimson Guard (@IUCrimsonGuard) August 19, 2019
Don't forget to get your student season tickets by the end of welcome week! 🏈🏀 pic.twitter.com/htgCtQHSPw
𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝. 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙. 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/7BOfJZ3JRf— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 19, 2019
Wishing a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to these former #IUBB players this week! pic.twitter.com/emoBLwWtUu— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 19, 2019
Here is the entire exchange with Tom Allen about the quarterback situation today. Somewhat coy, but in a very respectful, somewhat humorous fashion. He does know the clock is ticking, though. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Hdy1fWOwUB— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 19, 2019
August 19, 2019
Big Ten teams in the preseason AP top 25:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 19, 2019
No. 5 Ohio State
No. 7 Michigan
No. 15 Penn State
No. 18 Michigan State
No. 19 Wisconsin
No. 20 Iowa
No. 24 Nebraska
All but Iowa and Wisconsin are on the Hoosiers' schedule. #iufbhttps://t.co/rHi28rcn8s
So happy to be a part of the Super 30 for Senior football players in St. Louis! Proud to be just one of many great offensive linemen in the area! @jbake_75 @DHeismeyer77 @Mitch_Walters76 pic.twitter.com/6xE3PPFf9S— Brady Feeney (@brady_feeney) August 19, 2019
Video(s) Of The Day
Headlines
All in the Family – Kane Wommack Very Much His Father’s Son, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU to play a handful of top 25 teams in 2019, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Hoosiers add "C-4" to linebacking corps, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #15, via IU Athletics -- Link
Davidson, Lockwood and Wos Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List, via IU Athletics -- Link
