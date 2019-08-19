Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers football team had an open practice on Monday, and TheHoosier.com was on site to take it all in.

- Before practice, Indiana head coach Tom Allen made mention of the team’s recent scrimmage that took place on Saturday. The Hoosiers will look to build off of that game this week before beginning their official preparation for Ball State on Aug. 31.

- “I thought all three quarterbacks did some good stuff and that’s what makes it continue to be a challenge,” Allen said of his program’s quarterback competition. “We’ll get closer to making that final decision, we’re not there yet, but at the same time it was a positive step in the right direction.”

- Allen said the team does not expect to make an announcement for several more days, but they are beginning to transition into a decision based on the amount of reps that will be divided among Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle.

