Indiana Dishes Out Offer To No. 1 Recruit In West Virginia
The Indiana Hoosiers are continuing its search to for another defensive lineman prospect to add to its 2020 class.
Last week, in-state defensive end Deontae Craig picked Iowa over Indiana, and the Hoosiers are recruiting new DE prospects.
Indiana offered Lindehurst (N.Y.) defensive end Olasunkonmi Agunloye on Saturday, and Bluefield (W. Va.) defensive end Sean Martin announced he earned an offer from the Hoosiers on Sunday.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Martin is ranked as a 5.7 three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 1 prospect in West Virginia for the 2020 class. Rivals also ranks him as the No. 34 strong side defensive end nationally.
Indiana joins the likes of Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Purdue, and West Virginia on Martin's offer list.
Martin had a short lived commitment to North Carolina over the summer. There is currently on FutureCast pick in for Martin -- for him to land at West Virginia. The pick was put in last week by WVU insider Keenan Cummings.
The plan for Martin this time around is to take his time in order to see what all is out there.
“I’m going to take my time and take a couple official visits,” he said.
Ultimately he plans to base his college choice off the place he feels the most comfortable with the coaching staff and his relationship to the players as well as the right academic fit.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.