Hoosier Daily: August 14

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com)

Seen On The Hoosier

Twitter Tuesday: Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Indiana

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer, William Inge Post-Practice Tuesday

WATCH: Indiana Quarterbacks Talk Fall Camp

Q&A With Dexter Williams: Committing To IU, WR Class, DeBoer, And More

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #11, via IU Athletics -- Link

IU Getting What It Wants on Special Teams, And Beyond, via IU Athletics -- Link

Playbook expanding, but QB competition not reducing, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Hoosiers Extra Podcast: IU commit Anthony Leal, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Indiana Football 2019 Preview: Linebackers, The Hoosier Network -- Link

----

