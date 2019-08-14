Hoosier Daily: August 14
Twitter Tuesday: Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Indiana
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer, William Inge Post-Practice Tuesday
WATCH: Indiana Quarterbacks Talk Fall Camp
Q&A With Dexter Williams: Committing To IU, WR Class, DeBoer, And More
Tweets Of The Day
So Blessed to have such an Amazing New Locker Room for our Football Program and our players!!! Thank You to Fred Glass for making this a Reality! #IUFB #LEO #GRIT pic.twitter.com/ThDpJoaOg8— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 14, 2019
Indiana, we’re all for you! Had to break it down to break it in.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/PMnJADp8b9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
How big of an #IUBB fan are you?— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 13, 2019
Comment with your score ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cX1LHcEHFW
Welcome to the 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙭. pic.twitter.com/LmkTTWbWc3— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
We had a great time all over the @IUBloomington campus today!@SNCmusic #StraightNoChaser #Bloomington #Indiana #BackHomeAgain #SNC #SNCmusic #IU #Btown #acappella #basketball @IUHoosiers @IndianaUniv @IndianaMBB @IUAuditorium @Romeifuwant2 @charliemechling pic.twitter.com/ewmv9VacWy— Randy Stine 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝 𝙽𝚘 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚛 (@RandyStine) August 12, 2019
Q&A With Dexter Williams (@dex9will): Committing To IU, WR Class, DeBoer, And More #iufb https://t.co/k14S5fD0HM— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 13, 2019
🗣 @IUCoachSheridan on the TE group: "They've been a joy to coach." pic.twitter.com/uIEFf96Nha— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 13, 2019
Video Of The Day
New digs. Stay tuned. ⚪️🔴#IUFB pic.twitter.com/h6GmYDPeQl— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
Headlines
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #11, via IU Athletics -- Link
IU Getting What It Wants on Special Teams, And Beyond, via IU Athletics -- Link
Playbook expanding, but QB competition not reducing, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Hoosiers Extra Podcast: IU commit Anthony Leal, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Indiana Football 2019 Preview: Linebackers, The Hoosier Network -- Link
----
