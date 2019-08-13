Q&A With Dexter Williams: Committing To IU, WR Class, DeBoer, And More
TheHoosier.com was in Macon, Ga. last Friday to meet Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams and conducted a lengthy interview with him.
Today we have part one of the interview, as Williams breaks down his pledge to the Hoosiers, his relationship with other 2020 commits, his thoughts on offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, and more. Check back in tomorrow afternoon for part two of the interview.
TheHoosier: You committed after your unofficial visit in June. How is the committed life treating you?
Dexter Williams: "It feels good to be able to just focus on the season, build a relationship with my future coaches, and know where I'm going to be in January. It's just stress-free compared to before; I couldn't even focus on the summer because I was gone so much. I'm happy that it's over."
TH: Where all did you get to visit in June before committing to IU?
DW: "Just UCF, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and of course Indiana."
TH: How are the conversations now with the Indiana coaching staff and how is everything going with offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer?
DW: "There's a lot of football talk, but more often than not, we're talking about life things and just getting better off the field. I love Coach DeBoer. He's a really cerebral guy when it comes to football. I love the way he coaches. I've watched many videos on him coaching and I really like him. I think we can work together well. When I was up there, we were on the board and watching film. On the field, he was teaching me and I incorporate those things into my game now, like ball placement and things of that nature. I'm really excited about it."
