TheHoosier: You committed after your unofficial visit in June. How is the committed life treating you?

Dexter Williams: "It feels good to be able to just focus on the season, build a relationship with my future coaches, and know where I'm going to be in January. It's just stress-free compared to before; I couldn't even focus on the summer because I was gone so much. I'm happy that it's over."

TH: Where all did you get to visit in June before committing to IU?

DW: "Just UCF, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and of course Indiana."

TH: How are the conversations now with the Indiana coaching staff and how is everything going with offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer?

DW: "There's a lot of football talk, but more often than not, we're talking about life things and just getting better off the field. I love Coach DeBoer. He's a really cerebral guy when it comes to football. I love the way he coaches. I've watched many videos on him coaching and I really like him. I think we can work together well. When I was up there, we were on the board and watching film. On the field, he was teaching me and I incorporate those things into my game now, like ball placement and things of that nature. I'm really excited about it."