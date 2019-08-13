News More News
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer, William Inge Post-Practice Tuesday

TheHoosier.com
Staff

Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and special teams coordinator William Inge met with the media following Tuesday's practice. Hear what they had to offer up in the video interviews below.

{{ article.author_name }}