{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

Hoosier Daily: April 30

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Indiana offered Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal during in-home visits Monday. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

2020 Three-Star Guard Trey Galloway Calls Indiana Offer Meaningful

The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 22-28

Joey Brunk's Transfer To Indiana Official

Notes: EYBL in Atlanta

Indiana Getting Impact Player On And Off The Field In Rashawn Williams

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Analyst's Take On New IU Commit Rashawn Williams

Rivals100 WR Rashawn Williams Commits To Indiana

Headlines

Matthew Glenesk of The Îndianapolis Star says Rashawn Williams is Indiana football's highest-ranked commit ever. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana baseball team heads into May with a shot at the Big Ten title. -- Link

The Redskins Public Relations staff delivers notes on Washington's 2019 draft class which included former IU OL Wes Martin. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at Indiana's plans to honor George Taliaferro. -- Link

Miller rounds up where the Indiana baseball team landed in this week's national rankings. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall unveils the first edition of the offseason Big Ten power rankings. -- Link

{{ article.author_name }}