Hoosier Daily: April 30
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 Three-Star Guard Trey Galloway Calls Indiana Offer Meaningful
The Indiana Athletics 3-2-1: April 22-28
Joey Brunk's Transfer To Indiana Official
Indiana Getting Impact Player On And Off The Field In Rashawn Williams
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Analyst's Take On New IU Commit Rashawn Williams
Tweets of the Day
Still the same kid shooting baskets in the backyard #iubb pic.twitter.com/7Ig3g9uy7H— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 30, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University!! Thank you Coach Miller and staff! #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/QxgEd3S0ze— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) April 30, 2019
.@CoachAllenIU and his staff deserve a lot of credit.— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 29, 2019
From 2002-13, #iufb secured commitments from only 4 Rivals250 prospects.
With Williams' verbal today, the program has received 3 across the 2019 and 2020 classes.
Allen is entering his third full season on the job. https://t.co/6DHiC5zV25
Video of the Day
Headlines
Matthew Glenesk of The Îndianapolis Star says Rashawn Williams is Indiana football's highest-ranked commit ever. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the Indiana baseball team heads into May with a shot at the Big Ten title. -- Link
The Redskins Public Relations staff delivers notes on Washington's 2019 draft class which included former IU OL Wes Martin. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times looks at Indiana's plans to honor George Taliaferro. -- Link
Miller rounds up where the Indiana baseball team landed in this week's national rankings. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall unveils the first edition of the offseason Big Ten power rankings. -- Link
