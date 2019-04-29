IU has made the addition of grad transfer forward Joey Brunk official.

Brunk, who originally committed to the Hoosiers on April 16, will graduate from Butler University with an education degree this spring and have two years of eligibility remaining upon arriving.

"Joey is an experienced frontcourt player who has the size and heart to compete effectively in the Big Ten," Indiana head coach Archie Miller said in a statement. "He is a strong high percentage shooter who is an outstanding passer in the post and is someone we can play through down low. His work ethic and leadership will make our program better both on and off the court. We are excited to welcome the Brunk's to the IU Basketball family."

Brunk averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and an assist per game in his final season at Butler, starting in 13 of the 33 games he appeared in. He also shot 61.7 percent from the floor, converting 95 of 154 field goal attempts.

The Indianapolis Southport product's best performance last year came at Seton Hall, when he posted a 20-point, 10 rebound double-double against the Pirates on Jan. 9.

Brunk played seven games in 2016-17, averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest. He was also granted a hardship waiver that season as his family dealt with the loss of his father Joe to cancer.

A two-time all-state selection and former Indiana All-Star for Southport, Brunk was considered the No. 104 player nationally in his class by Rivals.com.