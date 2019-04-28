HTTR baby!! Beyond blessed. Thank you Lord and everyone in my life who helped me get to where I am. Can’t wait to grab my lunch pail and get on the worksite! pic.twitter.com/DmY1jqeFnN

Former Indiana longsnapper Dan Godsil headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll join former Indiana standout Antwaan Randle El, who was hired to the franchise's staff as an offensive assistant in January. #iufb https://t.co/IMfMdPlO7V

Wes wants to say hello #SkinsDraft | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/NKmQnyd311

Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com says Washington took former Indiana football player Wes Martin with the 131st pick. -- Link

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington explains why the selection of Martin fills a need for Washington. -- Link

Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post analyzes Washington's draft, including it's selection of Martin. -- Link

Redskins.com analyzes the addition of Martin and fellow offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's thrilling walk-off victory over Minnesota. -- Link