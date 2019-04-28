Hoosier Daily: April 28
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Live Thread: EYBL in Atlanta - Day Two
Indiana Football: Former OL Wes Martin Drafted By Washington Redskins
Official Visit has Indiana in Mix for Four-Star Guard Lester Quinones
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Cincinnati Preview
Tweets of the Day
Welcome to D.C., @WesleyMartin76#SkinsDraft | #HTTRhttps://t.co/GZ5cWGUu6k pic.twitter.com/o43IJCsXWh— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 27, 2019
HTTR baby!! Beyond blessed. Thank you Lord and everyone in my life who helped me get to where I am. Can’t wait to grab my lunch pail and get on the worksite! pic.twitter.com/DmY1jqeFnN— Wesley Martin (@WesleyMartin76) April 27, 2019
Former Indiana longsnapper Dan Godsil headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll join former Indiana standout Antwaan Randle El, who was hired to the franchise's staff as an offensive assistant in January. #iufb https://t.co/IMfMdPlO7V— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 27, 2019
Video of the Day
Wes wants to say hello #SkinsDraft | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/NKmQnyd311— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 27, 2019
Headlines
Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com says Washington took former Indiana football player Wes Martin with the 131st pick. -- Link
JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington explains why the selection of Martin fills a need for Washington. -- Link
Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post analyzes Washington's draft, including it's selection of Martin. -- Link
Redskins.com analyzes the addition of Martin and fellow offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's thrilling walk-off victory over Minnesota. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.