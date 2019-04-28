News More News
Hoosier Daily: April 28

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
Caleb Furst will play up a level with the U17 Spiece Indy Heat this summer. (GoldandBlack.com)

Live Thread: EYBL in Atlanta - Day Two

Indiana Football: Former OL Wes Martin Drafted By Washington Redskins

Official Visit has Indiana in Mix for Four-Star Guard Lester Quinones

Indiana Hoosiers Football: Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Cincinnati Preview

Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com says Washington took former Indiana football player Wes Martin with the 131st pick. -- Link

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington explains why the selection of Martin fills a need for Washington. -- Link

Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post analyzes Washington's draft, including it's selection of Martin. -- Link

Redskins.com analyzes the addition of Martin and fellow offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times recaps the Indiana baseball team's thrilling walk-off victory over Minnesota. -- Link

