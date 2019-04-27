Former Indiana left guard Wes Martin saw his professional football dreams come true on Saturday.

The Washington Redskins chose Martin in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick on the third and final day of the NFL Draft, marking the sixth consecutive year a former Hoosier has been selected in the draft.

"Very aware," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's patient in pass protection. He can get some movement in the run game. Not a great athlete, but just a real strong, physical player for that Indiana offensive line."

Martin helped his prospects with a strong pro day performance earlier this month.

His 38 bench press reps would have ranked second-most among all players - regardless of position - at the combine. Weber State's Iosua Opeta posted 39 to lead all offensive linemen.

Martin's 113-inch broad jump, meanwhile, would have tied for seventh-farthest among the 41 offensive linemen who participated in the drill at the combine. Washington State's Andre Dillard led the way with 118 inches.

"I wish I would have hit 42 (bench press reps) or over again like I did previously, (but) it was good," Martin said after IU's pro day. "I think scouts knew I was a strong guy but this kind of reinforced that and allowed them to see it in person."

The West Milton, Ohio native's new team presents an opportunity for him to potentially make an impact early in his NFL career.

Washington had the 19th-best offensive line last season, according to the scouting service Pro Football Focus' evaluations, and also allowed the 12th-most sacks at 44.

However, it also was ravaged by injuries. Starting left guard Jonathan Cooper sustained a season-ending torn bicep, while right guard Tony Bergstrom battled knee and ankle injury. Starting left tackle Trent Williams dealt with thumb, knee and rib injuries last fall, according to NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport, while starting right guard Brandon Scherff sustained a season-ending torn pec injury in Week 9 against the Falcons.

Those issues to stay healthy and keep a clean pocket make Martin a sensible pick. He started the final 37 games, 43 overall, and played in 50 career games at left guard, and also allowed just two sacks in 935 snaps.

While Martin was strong in pass protection, NFL Network analyst Charles Davis felt where the former IU offensive lineman could help the Redskins the most is run blocking.

“That works well for Washington because look at the runners that they have," Davis said. "[Watching film] Wes Martin has good positioning there keeping his guy away. He has a skip pull and gets in front, and it takes him a little bit to find his target, but once he did, he got there and sets up. If you want big and physical with this Washington offense — Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Bryce Love. They want those big people in front of them to move guys aside and get to the second and third levels.”

One of four Hoosiers to appear in 50 games, Martin helped the Hoosiers' offense rank second in the Big Ten and shared 24th nationally in first downs per game (23.5) during his senior season in 2018. Indiana also finished third in the conference (36th nationally) in passing offense (257.8) and tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (20) tarted all 12 games at left guard. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from league coaches and media for his performance.

Martin becomes the third Indiana offensive lineman to get draft in the last four years, joining Dan Feeney (2017) and Jason Spriggs (2016). Feeney was chosen in the third round with the 71st overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, while Spriggs was selected in the second round with the 48th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2016.

Specific to IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller, Martin is the 19th former pupil of Hiller's to move on to the NFL.

Martin is also the 49th offensive lineman in program history to be selected in the NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference.