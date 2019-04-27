Official Visit has Indiana in Mix for Four-Star Guard Lester Quinones
A strong official visit has Indiana in the mix for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star guard Lester Quinones.
The No. 44 player in the Rivals150 was in Bloomington from April 24-26 and said he was impressed with the visit.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news