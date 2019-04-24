News More News
Hoosier Daily: April 24

Jon Sauber
Lester Quinones is officially visiting Indiana from April 24-26.

Updated 2019 Hot Board

Hoosiers In The Pros: April 16-22

Film Review: Jaden Ivey At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout

Langford, Durham, Green, Smith On NBA Draft Early Entry List

Cameron Drummond, writing for The Journal Gazette explains how two Fort Wayne products are leading Indiana baseball this season. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall examines the Indiana basketball team's defense in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link

DJ Fezler of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana sprinter Rikkoi Braithwaite. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Indiana softball catcher Maddie Westmoreland is working to find herself on and off the field. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps the Indiana baseball team's Tuesday night win over Ball State at Victory Field. -- Link

