Hoosier Daily: April 24
Hoosiers In The Pros: April 16-22
Film Review: Jaden Ivey At Indy Heat Gym Rats 2019 Shootout
Langford, Durham, Green, Smith On NBA Draft Early Entry List
Justin Smith and Al Durham Jr. join Romeo Langford and Devonte Green as #iubb's early declarations for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft, per the list released by the league.— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 24, 2019
The Man from Munster 🔥— Indiana Baseball ⚾️ (@IndianaBase) April 24, 2019
3 IP
1 H
5 K@connormanous | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/4RmML1v7JU
Indiana’s Jake Forrester to Temple. A nice fit both ways for him and Aaron McKie. Sit one, play three. Has serious potential. #iubb— Teddy Bailey (@ByTeddyBailey) April 24, 2019
While multiple power conferences, including the Big Ten, voted against the proposal for a third paid assistant, IU was in the minority voting yes.— Auston Matricardi (@a_mat24) April 24, 2019
After Tuesday night's game, Jeff Mercer gave his thoughts. #iubase @KendallRogers @aaronfitt pic.twitter.com/Nw3wOfNRzL
Cameron Drummond, writing for The Journal Gazette explains how two Fort Wayne products are leading Indiana baseball this season. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall examines the Indiana basketball team's defense in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link
DJ Fezler of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana sprinter Rikkoi Braithwaite. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Indiana softball catcher Maddie Westmoreland is working to find herself on and off the field. -- Link
Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps the Indiana baseball team's Tuesday night win over Ball State at Victory Field. -- Link
