Justin Smith and Al Durham Jr. join Romeo Langford and Devonte Green as #iubb 's early declarations for early entry into the 2019 NBA Draft, per the list released by the league.

The Man from Munster 🔥 3 IP 1 H 5 K @connormanous | #IUBase pic.twitter.com/4RmML1v7JU

Indiana’s Jake Forrester to Temple. A nice fit both ways for him and Aaron McKie. Sit one, play three. Has serious potential. #iubb

While multiple power conferences, including the Big Ten, voted against the proposal for a third paid assistant, IU was in the minority voting yes. After Tuesday night's game, Jeff Mercer gave his thoughts. #iubase @KendallRogers @aaronfitt pic.twitter.com/Nw3wOfNRzL

Cameron Drummond, writing for The Journal Gazette explains how two Fort Wayne products are leading Indiana baseball this season. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall examines the Indiana basketball team's defense in the 2018-2019 season. -- Link

DJ Fezler of the Indiana Daily Student profiles Indiana sprinter Rikkoi Braithwaite. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student explains how Indiana softball catcher Maddie Westmoreland is working to find herself on and off the field. -- Link

Akeem Glaspie of The Indianapolis Star recaps the Indiana baseball team's Tuesday night win over Ball State at Victory Field. -- Link