Hoosiers In The Pros: April 16-22
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 14.8 points on 44.8 percent shooting from the floor and 45.1 percent shooting from 3-point range in 35.1 minutes as a started for the fourth-seeded Rockets, helping them to a 3-1 series lead over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Underwent emergency appendectomy last on April 11 after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported Monday that Anunoby was at the team facility but there is still no timetable for his return. Lewenberg also echoed Wojnarowski's original report that the procedure could still keep him out until the conference finals should the Raptors continue advancing in the playoffs.
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Made his first return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse since suffering a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28. Miami is also where Oladipo has been rehabbing his injury. Unfortunately for him, his presence was not enough for the Pacers to avoid a first round playoff sweep and Game 4 loss at home to the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics.
Welcome home, @VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/YmzltZ7WJN— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 21, 2019
Alliance of American Football
The league announced in a statement on April 16 that it has filed for bankruptcy after folding. It ends up affecting a pair of former Hoosiers in safety Chase Dutra and offensive lineman Andrew McDonald, both of whom played for the San Antonio Commanders.
ESPN has kept track of league castoffs who have signed NFL contracts since April 7, but neither Dutra nor McDonald's names have surfaced on the running list.
