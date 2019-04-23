Four Indiana underclassmen have put their names in consideration for the 2019 NBA Draft, according the league's early entry list released Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Al Durham Jr., junior guard Devonte Green, freshman guard Romeo Langford and sophomore forward Justin Smith are among the 233 players - 175 from colleges and 58 international - on the list. Of the four, only Langford is expected to remain in the draft as he's the only one appearing on various mock drafts and expert projections.

According to Adam Zagoria, approximately 50-60 players will be invited to the NBA Combine May 15-19 in Chicago. Once those are out, another 40 will receive invitations to the G League Elite Camp May 12-14, according a February release from the league. NBA evaluators will be present at both.

Players who declare early for the draft must withdraw their names by May 29 in order to retain the eligibility per NCAA rules.