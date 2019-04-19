Hoosier Daily: April 19
Seen on The Hoosier
2020 Top 50 Recruit Ethan Morton Recaps Junior Season, Looks Ahead to AAU
2020 Tennessee WR Reggie Neely Gets First Look At Indiana
Tweets of the Day
KOC has Romeo Langford at 15 on his big board and says he reminds him of Larry Hughes. LARRY DARNELL HUGHES #iubb https://t.co/qKeK92pSte— Eddie Cotton 🇵🇪 (@EdwardKoton15) April 18, 2019
2020 Rivals150 and 4-star RB Blake Corum offered by Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/cgw6FIT34k— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 18, 2019
.@JordanHulls1 doing some things for @soliver_wue!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 18, 2019
He's led them to the finals of the @FIBAEuropeCup! https://t.co/vjAPxwJKFW
Video of the Day
Caution‼️ Watch the drip 💧— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 18, 2019
Fun facts with @aldurham01 ⤵️#AlTakeover pic.twitter.com/rZsgT61sau
Headlines
David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says Joey Brunk bet on himself by leaving Butler for Indiana. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Evan Fitzner's lone season at Indiana. -- Link
Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's golf team is eyeing a Big Ten Championship. -- Link
Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know about Indiana baseball's upcoming series against Michigan State. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team is looking to boost its postseason chances. -- Link
