Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 05:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosier Daily: April 19

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Pmwz35zq9vppnwbsdybg
Archie Miller and Indiana finished their 2018-2019 season with a record of 19-16.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Seen on The Hoosier

2020 Top 50 Recruit Ethan Morton Recaps Junior Season, Looks Ahead to AAU

2020 Tennessee WR Reggie Neely Gets First Look At Indiana

Hoosiers In The Pros: April 9-15

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

David Woods of The Indianapolis Star says Joey Brunk bet on himself by leaving Butler for Indiana. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall recaps Evan Fitzner's lone season at Indiana. -- Link

Luke Lusson of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana women's golf team is eyeing a Big Ten Championship. -- Link

Stefan Krajisnik of the Indiana Daily Student gives three things to know about Indiana baseball's upcoming series against Michigan State. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Indiana softball team is looking to boost its postseason chances. -- Link

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}