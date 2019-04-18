• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks in 31.5 minutes starting for the fourth-seeded Rockets in their Game 1 win over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Gordon shot 5 of 10 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range in the 122-90 win for Houston.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Underwent emergency appendectomy last Thursday after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports the procedure could potentially keep him out until the conference finals should the Raptors continue advancing in the playoffs.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

He recently gave an update on the health of his knee during an appearance on The Ride with JMV on 107.5 The Fan, the Indianapolis affiliate of ESPN Radio.

The Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards did not qualify for the playoffs, so Yogi Ferrell, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh and Thomas Bryant's seasons are complete.