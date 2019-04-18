Class of 2020 Tennessee wide receiver Reggie Neely got his first chance to get out IU while visiting for its April 12 spring game. Overall, the experience proved valuable.

"I liked my visit," Neely said. "I liked how the team looked, I liked how the coaches coached."

Indiana used a unique scoring system and format in its offense vs. defense scrimmage that Friday, something made for an entertaining way to get exposure of both units.

"I liked how the players played for the coaches," Neely said. "(What stood out was) how involved the receivers were and how much they threw the ball."

Neely was there at the invitation of IU special teams coordinator William Inge, who recruits the Memphis area.

"He just wanted me to come up there for a visit," Neely said. "He said he liked my film and stuff like that.

"They've been be hitting me up every week now, just checking up on me."

Neely currently holds offers from Duke, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Southern Mississippi, Samford, UAB, Liberty and Coastal Carolina. Indiana and Memphis have shown interest, with Duke and Memphis being the schools he's heard from the most recently.

He said looking to visit Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Southern Miss this summer.



Indiana hasn't specified what position they're recruiting him as, according to Neely, but he said Memphis is recruiting him as both a wide receiver and a defensive back, while Duke is recruiting him just as a defensive back.

Beyond having tentative plans to trim his list of schools down to a top five or a top three before the start of his senior year, Neely will be taking his time with his recruitment.

Neely registered 32 receptions for 597 yards and nine touchdowns at wide receiver and three interceptions at cornerback as a junior, helping Briarcrest Christian to an 8-4 overall record and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Division II Class AAA state quarterfinals appearance.