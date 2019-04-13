This is Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. What a day for the spring game. Great weather, great friends. #iufb takes the field officially at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ok7obzjsDe

Michael Penix Jr. much sharper on final drive of 7 of 7 in #iufb spring game. Finishes 8 of 15 for 98 yards and a TD

— Indiana head coach Tom Allen on the team's spring game

"I've got a lot of young guys out there that just need to keep hitting, keep blocking, keep tackling, keep running to the football and executing, both phases, offense and defense."

