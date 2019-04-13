Hoosier Daily: April 12
Seen on The Hoosier
Evans Seven: Programs in position to land top talent this spring
Heard On The Hoosier: adidas Gauntlet Midwest Regional Qualifier Preview
From the Locker Room: Spring Game
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Game Recap: Cream 48, Crimson 33
Indiana Football: Donavan Hale Ends Final Spring Camp On A High Note
Tweets of the Day
This is Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) April 12, 2019
What a day for the spring game. Great weather, great friends.#iufb takes the field officially at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/Ok7obzjsDe
Michael Penix Jr. much sharper on final drive of 7 of 7 in #iufb spring game. Finishes 8 of 15 for 98 yards and a TD— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) April 13, 2019
🥩Winner, winner steak dinner🥩 pic.twitter.com/AYRfT50U5q— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 13, 2019
Quote of the Day
Headlines
Seth Tow of Inside the Hall says Trayce Jackson-Davis is ready for the pressure of changing the culture at IU. -- Link
Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall wraps up Clifton Moore's final season at Indiana. -- Link
Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana's defense stood out despite its loss in the IU spring game. -- Link
Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the IU spring game left many questions unanswered. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier softball team can't afford to stumble against Maryland. -- Link
