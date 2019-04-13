Ticker
Hoosier Daily: April 12

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers held their spring game Friday night.
Seen on The Hoosier

The Hoosier Insider: April 12

Evans Seven: Programs in position to land top talent this spring

Heard On The Hoosier: adidas Gauntlet Midwest Regional Qualifier Preview

From the Locker Room: Spring Game

Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Game Recap: Cream 48, Crimson 33

Indiana Football: Donavan Hale Ends Final Spring Camp On A High Note

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I've got a lot of young guys out there that just need to keep hitting, keep blocking, keep tackling, keep running to the football and executing, both phases, offense and defense."
— Indiana head coach Tom Allen on the team's spring game

Headlines

Seth Tow of Inside the Hall says Trayce Jackson-Davis is ready for the pressure of changing the culture at IU. -- Link

Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall wraps up Clifton Moore's final season at Indiana. -- Link

Mike Miller of The Bloomington Herald-Times says Indiana's defense stood out despite its loss in the IU spring game. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star says the IU spring game left many questions unanswered. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student says the Hoosier softball team can't afford to stumble against Maryland. -- Link

----

