Heard On The Hoosier: adidas Gauntlet Midwest Regional Qualifier Preview
The adidas Gauntlet circuit makes a stop at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis this weekend for its midwest regional qualifier. TheHoosier.com staff takes a look at the event's teams, including key players and matchups to watch from an IU standpoint, for the latest edition of Heard on The Hoosier.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
