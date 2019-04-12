Ticker
From the Locker Room: Spring Game

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JSauberTH
Staff

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers held their spring game Friday night.
Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com)

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and several players met with the media following Friday night's spring game in which the offense defeated the defense, 48-33.

Scroll below for video of their availabilities.

Video: Allen

Video: Peyton Ramsey

Video: Ty Fryfogle

Video: James Miller

Video: Donavan Hale

Video: Bryant Fitzgerald

----

