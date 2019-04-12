From the Locker Room: Spring Game
Indiana head coach Tom Allen and several players met with the media following Friday night's spring game in which the offense defeated the defense, 48-33.
Scroll below for video of their availabilities.
Video: Allen
Video: Peyton Ramsey
Video: Ty Fryfogle
Video: James Miller
Video: Donavan Hale
Video: Bryant Fitzgerald
