Hoosier Daily: April 12

Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer will put his offense on display in the Hoosiers' spring game Friday.
Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana Football: Luke Timian Hopes Pro Day Extends Underdog Story

From the Locker Room: Indiana Football Spring Practice

Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Game Primer

Looking Ahead: Rivals150 Guard Armaan Franklin

Tweets of the Day

Video of the Day

Headlines

Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall recaps Justin Smith's season. -- Link

Podcast: Zach Osterman and Matt Glenesk of The Indianapolis Star discuss Romeo Langford's departure and the Indiana basketball season. -- Link

Osterman profiles Indiana football player Bryant Fitzgerald. -- Link

Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's upcoming series with Evansville. -- Link

Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's split of its doubleheader against Purdue. -- Link

