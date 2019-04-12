Hoosier Daily: April 12
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana Football: Luke Timian Hopes Pro Day Extends Underdog Story
From the Locker Room: Indiana Football Spring Practice
Indiana Hoosiers Football Spring Game Primer
Tweets of the Day
#iubb target Lester Quinones reschedules his official visit, as expected. He was originally expected to visit April 12-14. https://t.co/Hs8KYPtG75— Jon Sauber (@JSauberTH) April 11, 2019
A look at the spring game scoring system #iufb will be using Friday night. pic.twitter.com/EH4uK2trVu— Stu Jackson (@StuJTH) April 11, 2019
#iufb players participating at #Colts local pro day Saturday:— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) April 11, 2019
OT Delroy Baker
RB Ricky Brookins
DB Jonathan Crawford
LS Dan Godsil
WR J-Shun Harris
OT Brandon Knight
RB Mike Majette
OL Wes Martin
DE Nile Sykes
WR Luke Timian
LB Dameon Willis@IndianaFootball
Video of the Day
Headlines
Ryan Corazza of Inside the Hall recaps Justin Smith's season. -- Link
Podcast: Zach Osterman and Matt Glenesk of The Indianapolis Star discuss Romeo Langford's departure and the Indiana basketball season. -- Link
Osterman profiles Indiana football player Bryant Fitzgerald. -- Link
Jared Rigdon of the Indiana Daily Student previews the Indiana baseball team's upcoming series with Evansville. -- Link
Jared Kelly of the Indiana Daily Student recaps the Indiana softball team's split of its doubleheader against Purdue. -- Link
