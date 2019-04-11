Peyton Ramsey (middle, ball in hand) is the only IU quarterback at full strength, causing IU to alter the format of Friday night's spring game. Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

Indiana will play its annual spring game on Friday, April 12. Here's what you need to know: Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET. Admission: Free. Enter through gates E3, E5 and E7 and sit in the East stands. Parking: Free. Enter through Gates 2, 4, 12. Concessions: Open on the East side of the stadium. Format: Four 15-minute quarters with running clock, 10-minute halftime. Scoring System: Offense will use standard scoring; defense can collect points via a defensive stop (2 points), 3-and-out (3), 4th down stop (3), missed field goal (3), takeaway (5), safety (5) and defensive touchdown (7) such as a pick-six or fumble recovery. The Winner Receives: A steak dinner, though Tom Allen will get it regardless because he's the head coach.

What To Watch For: Offense

With redshirt freshman Jack Tuttle out with a "short-term illness" and redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr.'s reps being limited this spring as part of his ACL rehab, it will be redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey show during the live (contact) portions of the contest since he's the only quarterback at full strength. "Peyton has played a lot," IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said earlier this week. "Those are the guys that are consistently comfortable, no matter what the verbiage is, no matter what the concepts are that we're running. You can just tell who the veterans are." Penix won't get live reps but still see a healthy amount of action during 7-on-7 (non-contact) work between quarterbacks, according to Allen. "(Penix) won't be doing anything where there's a team setting, but we'll certainly have him out there," DeBoer said. "We've been trying the last five practices to ramp up the reps he's getting. He's getting considerably more reps than any of the other quarterbacks in the 7-on-7 sessions. It's at least 16-8 in favor of him, as far as the reps he's getting. He's done a really nice job. You can tell that while we've gone through the spring that he's been paying attention to the details." Besides Tuttle, IU will hold out senior left tackle Coy Cronk, redshirt senior right guard Simon Stepaniak and sophomore running back Stevie Scott as healthy scratches. From a scheme standpoint, don't expect anything complex or revealing since the game is being televised on BTN.

What To Watch For: Defense