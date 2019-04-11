If Luke Timian has his way, IU's April 3 Pro Day won't be his last chance to perform in an NFL setting.

"I had a little bit higher expectations then what I showed," Timian said. "It's tough. You come out here, and you get only one shot to do it, and when you're training you get multiple. Obviously you'd probably put up better numbers than (more than) just one attempt, but I think I did some good things, some bad things. I did my best. That's all you can ask for."

Timian spent one season at Oklahoma State - a redshirt year - before transferring to Indiana. He didn't have any scholarship offers from major programs coming out of high school, and would have two pay his own way his first two seasons with the program before getting one in the fall of 2017 and again in his final season in 2018.

It was no surprise then, that he decided the optimal way to put himself in position to do the best he possibly could at pro day was to train in Tampa Bay, Florida, where he linked up with a trainer who shared a familiar mindset.

"I got into contact with this one trainer, who, he's kind of like an underdog trainer, so I thought that suited pretty well for me because not a lot of people are really expecting me to get drafted high," Timian said. "And then the weather and the food. You can't beat it."

It ended up being a good choice, as Timian felt good overall about his workout.

"I had one on the sideline I should've got," Timian said when asked about how he did in his pass-catching drills on the field. "But I think my routes are pretty crisp, especially because I didn't know which ones we were going to be doing, so I was training for different ones. But yeah, I mean, that's definitely my strong suit and I think I did pretty good."

The Southlake, Texas, native wrapped up his IU career tied for ninth on the program’s career receptions list with 135. He also tallied 1,339 career receiving yards to become the 22nd Hoosier to reach 100 career receptions and 1,000 career receiving yards. Timian, who also scored four times, appeared in 40 games and started 17 times.

There's some uncertainty regarding his NFL future, but if history tells us anything, Timian shouldn't be counted out just yet.

"(Former IU receiver) Mitchell (Paige) actually texted me before (pro day), he was just like, put your best foot forward and don't have any regrets at the end of the day and I don't," Timian said. "I mean, I busted my tail while I was down in Tampa. Maybe a couple numbers could've been better but it was all good."