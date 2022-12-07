The Hoosiers come into tonight off of a disappointing loss to Rutgers on the road whereas Nebraska is coming off of a huge win over No. 21 Creighton on the road in what might have been the biggest upset of the season thus far.

The 14th ranked Indiana Hoosiers welcome Nebraska into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall tonight for their second Big Ten conference game of the season.

The last time Indiana and the Cornhuskers faced off was last season on January 17th in Lincoln, Nebraska where the Hoosiers won 78-71. Indiana was led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 13 points while Race Thompson added 12 points and Jordan Geronimo added 10 points.

Anthony Leal (ankle) and Logan Duncomb (sickness) also missed last week's game at Rutgers. On his radio show, Woodson confirmed that they had everybody back at practice except for Duncomb, who is still battling an illness.

Due to back tightness, Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino missed last week's game at Rutgers, which proved to be a huge missing piece for the Hoosiers. Woodson confirmed on his radio show that he is day-to-day.

How will Indiana respond?

After one of the biggest wins in Indiana's recent program history vs. North Carolina, the Hoosiers turned around and followed the script of a typical letdown game and laid an egg on the road at Rutgers.

While the loss does not mean the Indiana season is over (it is only December Indiana fans), it does raise a level of concern about Indiana's ability to win games like this after an emotion win, something the Hoosiers have struggled with in the past. There was just not a enough toughness from almost the entire Indiana team when they faced adversity on Saturday.

"We just got out-toughed tonight from the beginning to the end," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "We couldn't rebound the basketball and that was the difference in the ballgame. That was the cushion they needed... That's how it is in the big ten... we have to get over that fear and see if we can muster up some energy in the Big Ten on the road."

The loss is there now, nothing anyone can do about. Now, it is all about how Indiana will respond to that loss tonight. Indiana needs a bounce back win here.

"I think it's just how we respond," Jackson-Davis said. "We have Nebraska on Wednesday. We need a good week of practice so we don't compound things."

Where has Race Thompson been?

At this point in the season, Race Thompson has not been the Race Thompson we have seen in the past. There have been games where he has not shown up enough, or at all.

Taking a look at the Rutgers game for example, Thompson went 0-of-7 shooting which included 0-of-3 from deep. In 8 games this season, Thompson is only averaging 6.4 points per game and shooting a terrible 12.5 percent from deep.

The type of performances that Thompson has had this year is just something that you can't have from your 5th year senior starter. There has been a major drop off from last season to this year in Thompson's production and right now it is really concerning.

Indiana needs Race Thompson in the worst way and frankly just needs more from him if they want to win a Big Ten Championship.

Is rebounding actually an area of concern for Indiana this season?

Indiana was just flat out embarrassed on the glass this past Saturday. At the final buzzer, Rutgers outrebounded Indiana 47-33 including outrebounding them 17-9 on the offensive glass.

With as talented as this Indiana frontcourt is, them being outrebounded in any game should never happened. Rebounding has been something that Indiana has not fully grasped yet this year it seems.

Yes they may win the rebounding battle at the end of games, but it is not like they are blowing teams out on the glass like they should be. The panic button should not be set off as of yet, but the Hoosiers have got to get better at clashing the glass not what happened at Rutgers happen again.