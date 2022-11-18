Here is a preview of tonight's road matchup at Xavier as Indiana looks to improve onto 3-0 this year.

Former Indiana wing Jerome Hunter, who transferred shortly after Mike Woodson was hired, also plays for Xavier and is currently averaging 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game so far this season.

Xavier finished the 2021-22 season with a 23-13 record and topped Texas A&M 73-72 to win the 2022 NIT Championship. After the regular season ended, Sean Miller was hired as head coach which would mark his second stint as head coach of Xavier (2004-09).

The 12th ranked Indiana Hoosiers have started off the season 2-0 with wins over Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman. Now, things get much more tough as Indiana travels on the road for the first time this season to play at Xavier at part of the Big Ten versus Big East Gavitt Games. The Musketeers will provide the first real challenge for Indiana this season.

Indiana has played Xavier 9 total times up to this point and lead the series 8-1. The teams first met during the 1931-32 season.

Former Indiana guard Eric Gordan led Indiana with 20 points while former Indiana forward D.J. White added 16 points. Former Xavier forwards B.J. Raymond and C.J. Anderson led the Musketeers with 19 points each.

The last time Indiana and Xavier faced off was on November 24th during the 2007-08 season where the Hoosiers fell to the Musketeers 80-65 on a neutral site setting at the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

On Indiana's side, there are no reported injuries. Every player is expected to be full-go tonight.

The big news out of Xavier this week was that preseason first-team All-Big East guard Colby Jones suffered a sprained ankle on Monday during practice which forced him to miss their game vs Fairfield. At this time, it is not clear if he will be available to play tonight vs Indiana, but Sean Miller said he was leaning more on the side of playing.

Miller Kopp staying consistent from behind the arc?

Indiana senior wing Miller Kopp has started off the season very well and it has seemingly got him back on the good side of Indiana fans. In two games this season, Kopp is averaging 10 points per game shooting 54.5 percent from the field which includes being 6-of-8 (75 percent) from behind the arc.

In just two games, Kopp's confidence looks to be at an all-time so far. He is obviously knocking down his outside jumpers and his teammates are finding him for open looks.

"Going into the off-season was big for me just focusing on getting reps and mentally being cognitive of how big mentally shooting is and shooting is mentally, I guess," Kopp said last week.

If Kopp can hit the outside shot tonight, it gives Indiana a big chance to steal a road win at Xavier. Consistency shooting the deep ball from Kopp is going to be key from Indiana moving forward.

Malik Reneau proving to be Indiana's best bench piece

At this point in the season, freshman forward Malik Reneau has been the best player off the bench. In Indiana's first two games, he has averaged 16.5 minutes played and averaged 12 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also shooting an outstanding 71.4 percent as well.

No secret at this point, the frontcourt rotation of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo, and Reneau has been real scary as well as the entire second unit. Reneau has showed his versatility in a ton ways and Indiana has really benefitted from it.

"Yes, his strength is playing inside-out, and I'm going to hold him to that, too," said Mike Woodson. "I think he's a player that can do a little bit of everything, and we're going to hopefully put him in position to do those things. I think we've done that."

Indiana has absolutely no worries when Jackson-Davis or Thompson hits the bench because Reneau has proven he can handle the load and much more.

How will Indiana fare in first real test, especially on the road?

Yes, the Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman wins are a nice way to start the season, but things are about to get much more tough with this road game at Xavier being the first real test for the 12th ranked Indiana Hoosiers this season.

In years past, Indiana has been a team that struggled heavily on the road and last season, the Hoosiers only went 3-8 in true road games. Going 3-8 this year on the road is not going to help Indiana find the success that they seem to be on track to obtain.

Although not ranked in the AP Top 25, Xavier is a tough team in their own right and have a roster and atmosphere that could provide a challenge for the Hoosiers. Plus, add in the storylines of playing former Indiana wing Jerome Hunter and first year head coach Sean Miller, brother of former Indiana head coach Archie Miller, makes this game even more intriguing.

You will see just exactly what this Indiana team is made of thus far on Friday at Xavier.

