Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard

Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard

Big Ten football power Index entering week 8.

 • Jim Coyle
10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor

10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor

 A wall-to-wall, action-packed weekend of sports action ahead. #iubb & #iuwbb tip off their seasons off with Hoosier

 • Jim Coyle
2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit

2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit

2026 four-star cornerback Chaston Smith is set to visit Bloomington this weekend as Indiana hosts Nebraska.

 • Zach Browning
Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch

Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch

The bye week has passed and 16th ranked Indiana begins its toughest stretch of play Saturday against Nebraska.

 • Josh Pos
10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.

10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.

https://www.youtube.com/live/muUlpJ5mKs8?si=AyGRE3CfapM6EHL8

 • Jim Coyle

Published Oct 19, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Nebraska
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
LOOKING AT NEBRASKA

- Game Week Q&A: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks ahead of Indiana clash

- Early Look: Getting to know Nebraska

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS

- Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's clash with Nebraska

- Game Week Q&A: Indiana RBs Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton, Justice Ellison

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can become 7-0 against Nebraska

- TheHoosierPodcast: Zach, Colin talk the latest on Indiana football

- Justice Ellison igniting IU football revival: 'I'm not playing for myself'

- Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker expected to be 'full speed' vs. Nebraska

RECRUITING

- Visit Primer: Indiana football set for massive recruiting weekend

- 2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Nebraska

