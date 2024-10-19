Advertisement

Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard

Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard

Big Ten football power Index entering week 8.

 • Jim Coyle
10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor

10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor

 A wall-to-wall, action-packed weekend of sports action ahead. #iubb & #iuwbb tip off their seasons off with Hoosier

 • Jim Coyle
2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit

2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit

2026 four-star cornerback Chaston Smith is set to visit Bloomington this weekend as Indiana hosts Nebraska.

 • Zach Browning
Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch

Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch

The bye week has passed and 16th ranked Indiana begins its toughest stretch of play Saturday against Nebraska.

 • Josh Pos
10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.

10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.

https://www.youtube.com/live/muUlpJ5mKs8?si=AyGRE3CfapM6EHL8

 • Jim Coyle

Published Oct 19, 2024
Visit Primer: Indiana football set for massive recruiting weekend
Zach Browning
Senior Writer
