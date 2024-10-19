Advertisement
Week 8 B1G Football Power Rankings; a changing of the guard
Big Ten football power Index entering week 8.
• Jim Coyle
10/18/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio, Todd Leary, Zach Osterman, Matt Taylor
A wall-to-wall, action-packed weekend of sports action ahead. #iubb & #iuwbb tip off their seasons off with Hoosier
• Jim Coyle
2026 4-star defensive back Chaston Smith set for Indiana visit
2026 four-star cornerback Chaston Smith is set to visit Bloomington this weekend as Indiana hosts Nebraska.
• Zach Browning
Game Preview: Indiana vs Nebraska - storylines, how to watch
The bye week has passed and 16th ranked Indiana begins its toughest stretch of play Saturday against Nebraska.
• Josh Pos
10/17/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Kravitz, Griffith, & Denari.
https://www.youtube.com/live/muUlpJ5mKs8?si=AyGRE3CfapM6EHL8
• Jim Coyle
Visit Primer: Indiana football set for massive recruiting weekend
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE
