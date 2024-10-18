Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week eight matchup against Nebraska.



Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Ty Son Lawton (17) runs against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. (Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

JIM COYLE

Saturday at Noon on FOX Sports and a national TV audience the so called 'rubber meets the road' as Indiana will face what will be considered their first "true test" this season. Matt Rhule's 2nd Nebraska team rolls into Bloomington with the 7th best scoring Defense in the country, one that leads the B1G in sacks at over 3 per game and 3rd in run defense at 84 YPG. Sounds daunting. Fortunately for the Hoosiers they are "Never Daunted," according to social media. But there is much more to it. While I do think it will be a formidable challenge, I also believe it's one that Indiana will scale like they have all season. As good as the Cornhuskers' D-Line is their counterparts on Indiana's offensive line have protected Kurtis Rourke allowing just 1 sack per game, the time to throw for 1752 yards & 14 TDs with a 73.8 completion percentage, and a QBR of 192.1, making Rourke the most efficient QB in the country! Indiana's run game is also one of the Big Ten's best and has 5 more TD's than their closest rival. It's just too much for Nebraska, who I think will slow IU's train down a little, but not enough. The Hoosier's defense is not far behind that of Nebraska, but with all of the talk about true-freshman sensation QB Dylan Raiola, the Cornhusker offense has been like milk toast, at best this season. Nebraska and Raiola are 10th in the B1G for passing and 13th in running the ball. I just do not believe Nebraska can stop this Indiana offense, nor do I think the Huskers can score nearly enough points to pose enough of a threat to beat Indiana. Prediction: Indiana wins 38-24

ZACH BROWNING

Well, it's now time for the Hoosiers to prove that they are legit. Indiana still has some doubters out there, with most of them citing the Hoosiers' week schedule -- which is a tired argument -- as proof that Curt Cignetti's bunch isn't for real. I'm not of that belief. Indiana hasn't played a top half Big Ten team yet this season, sure. However, everyone that's stepped in front of the Hoosiers has met the same fate, multiple-score margin of defeat. Nebraska boasts one of the top defensive lines not just in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers lead the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Indiana's offensive line has been formidable in both the run blocking and pass blocking department. This will certainly be the toughest test of the season not only for the Hoosiers' offensive front, but the entire team as a whole. In my opinion, Indiana's offensive firepower will be enough to build the Hoosiers a comfortable early lead. While the running game may not be as successful as it has been this season, Kurtis Rourke is still that guy. I don't think Nebraska's secondary -- the weaker part of the Cornhusker defense -- will be able to contain Rourke and the Hoosiers' weapons on the outside. Meanwhile, I think true freshman Dylan Raiola will struggle to move the ball against a stout Indiana defense. A strong start on Saturday is imperative for the Hoosiers in order to ensure the crowd, which is expected to be a sizable one, stays in the game throughout the contest. A win over Nebraska will only draw more national eyes to what Cignetti is doing in Bloomington this season. Prediction: Indiana wins 27-17

JOSH POS

Memorial Stadium has seen a lot of games in its 64-year history on 17th street, but there are few that will top the atmosphere of this game. Indiana has an opportunity to solidify itself in the upper tier of the Big Ten teams this season. A couple things stand out to me ahead of this game. First, it's Curt Cignetti's 6-1 record off of a bye week at James Madison. There are coaches that take the week off during the bye, but Cignetti reiterated that has never been his philosophy and doesn't change because of the 6-0 start. The second stat that is eye-opening is Matt Rhule's 2-20 record against ranked opponents. Obviously, this is not all in his tenure in Lincoln, but the point remains. That is an alarming stat for Nebraska, who also hasn't won a game against a ranked opponents in its last 25 tries. This game will be won in the trenches. Nebraska's strength upfront will be a challenge for Indiana, but it something that they've had two weeks to prepare for. Kurtis Rourke is a seasoned vet and I don't think that changes this week. Indiana will trail at some point during the game and overcome that adversity en route to a victory. Prediction: Indiana wins 29-20

COLIN MCMAHON