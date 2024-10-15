Game Week Q&A: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks ahead of Indiana clash

Advertisement

in other news

Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana left a big impression on Indiana legacy and 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana, Big Ten Announce Times and TV Designations for Men's Basketball

Indiana, Big Ten Announce Times and TV Designations for Men's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Big Ten conference has released 

 • Josh Pos
Indiana men’s soccer comes back to beat Kentucky behind 3 second half goals

Indiana men’s soccer comes back to beat Kentucky behind 3 second half goals

Indiana and Kentucky faced of in a thrilling rivalry match, one that featured three second half goals and an IU win.

 • Colin McMahon
2026 3-star quarterback Brooks Goodman firmly on Indiana's radar

2026 3-star quarterback Brooks Goodman firmly on Indiana's radar

2026 quarterback and Indiana target Brooks Goodman is off to a strong start to begin his junior year of high school.

 • Zach Browning
2025 4-star big man Eric Reibe includes Indiana in final 5

2025 4-star big man Eric Reibe includes Indiana in final 5

Indiana has been 2025 four-star big man Eric Reibe's final five.

 • Zach Browning

in other news

Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana leaves big impression on 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner

Indiana left a big impression on Indiana legacy and 2027 offensive lineman Cameron Wagner.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana, Big Ten Announce Times and TV Designations for Men's Basketball

Indiana, Big Ten Announce Times and TV Designations for Men's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Big Ten conference has released 

 • Josh Pos
Indiana men’s soccer comes back to beat Kentucky behind 3 second half goals

Indiana men’s soccer comes back to beat Kentucky behind 3 second half goals

Indiana and Kentucky faced of in a thrilling rivalry match, one that featured three second half goals and an IU win.

 • Colin McMahon
Advertisement
Published Oct 15, 2024
Game Week Q&A: Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks ahead of Indiana clash
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Indiana and Nebraska's weekend tilt this Saturday in Bloomington.

Below is his full Q&A.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement