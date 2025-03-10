Advertisement
Published Mar 10, 2025
TheHoosierPodcast: Big Ten Tournament preview, Indiana's NCAA Tourney hopes
TheHoosier.com Staff  •  TheHoosier
Staff
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Zach, Josh and Colin recapped Indiana's win over Ohio State, broke down the Hoosiers' upcoming matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Oregon and Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Check out the full episode below.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement