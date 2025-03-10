TheHoosierPodcast: Big Ten Tournament preview, Indiana's NCAA Tourney hopes

Zach, Josh and Colin recapped Indiana's win over Ohio State, broke down the Hoosiers' upcoming matchup in the Big Ten Tournament against Oregon and Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes.
Check out the full episode below.
–––––
