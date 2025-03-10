Indiana third baseman Cooper Malamazian named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Indiana freshman third baseman Cooper Malamazian was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon, per a release from the conference.

A native of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, Malamazian is the first Hoosiers to take home a weekly award this season.

Malamazian is the first Hoosier to take home the Freshman of the Week honors since infielders Jasen Oliver and Joey Brenczewski did so in early April last season.

Malamazian was prolific at the plate last week. Starting all four games at third base, Malamazian went 7-for-16 (.438) with five runs scored and five RBIs.

In the second game of Indiana's Friday night doubleheader against Penn State, Malamazian recorded four hits, all of them doubles.

That broke the Hoosiers' single-game record for doubles, as Malamazian became the fourth player in Big Ten history with four doubles in a game. The Indiana freshman is just the second player in league history to collect four doubles in a conference game.

Malamazian has effectively taken over as the Hoosiers' starting third baseman over the last couple of weeks. He's is now the 10th player to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors under Indiana coach Jeff Mercer.

The Hoosiers are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Terre Haute to take on Indiana State.