Series Recap: Indiana struggles with inconsistency, falls to Penn State

Indiana’s opening weekend of Big Ten play didn’t go as planned, as the Hoosiers dropped two of three games to Penn State. After an up-and-down Friday doubleheader, where they lost the opener 15-9 but bounced back to win 17-6 in game two, Indiana entered Sunday with a chance to secure their first Big Ten series win of the year. However, despite an offensive surge and a solid start from Cole Gilley, the Hoosiers fell 10-6, plagued by defensive errors and missed opportunities with runners in scoring position. For the first time since 2008, Penn State has claimed a series win over Indiana, and the Hoosiers will need to regroup quickly as Big Ten competition heats up. With the series loss, Indiana now faces the challenge of cleaning up their play as they prepare for a midweek game against Indiana State.

INDIANA SPILTS FRIDAY DOUBLE-HEADER

Indiana first baseman Jake Hanley (Photo by @IndianaBase on X)

Indiana began the weekend with an up-and-down start on Friday, splitting a doubleheader to open the first Big Ten series of the season. The Hoosiers struggled in the opener, suffering a 15-9 loss, but bounced back emphatically in game two, routing the Nittany Lions 17-6 in eight innings. Indiana had a rough start to the day, falling behind early due to shaky pitching. Starter Gavin Seebold and reliever Ryan Rushing both struggled, allowed Penn State to pile up runs. Despite the loss, the Hoosiers showed some offensive firepower, with junior outfielder Devin Taylor blasting his 42nd career home run, tying him for sixth on Indiana's all-time home run list. Freshman Hogan Denny also added a two-run homer, but the pitching struggles proved too much to overcome. The Hoosiers wasted no time putting game one behind them, coming out swinging in the nightcap. Graduate student pitcher Ben Grable set the tone with a stellar five-inning start, allowing just one earned run while striking out four. Caleb Koskie and Pete Haas combined for three solid innings in relief, preserving the bullpen for Sunday's rubber match. The offense exploded for 17 runs on 18 hits, with true freshman Cooper Malamazian stealing the show. Malamazian went 5-for-9 on the day with five doubles, setting Indiana's single-game doubles record and matching a Big Ten record. His performance also included four runs scored, five RBIs and a walk. The Hoosiers racked up 16 extra-base hits across the doubleheader, including five home runs and 11 doubles. Redshirt sophomore Korbyn Dickerson continued his strong start to the season, notching his team-leading 10th multi-hit game and clubbing his eighth home run of the season. Indiana's bounce back win in game two of the Friday night doubleheader, set up a crucial rubber match on Sunday afternoon with the series win on the line.

INDIANA FALLS IN SERIES FINALE, ERRORS PROVE COSTLY

Indiana shortstop Tyler Cerny (Photo by @IndianaBase on X)