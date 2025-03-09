Series Recap: Indiana struggles with inconsistency, falls to Penn State

Indiana’s opening weekend of Big Ten play didn’t go as planned, as the Hoosiers dropped two of three games to Penn State.
After an up-and-down Friday doubleheader, where they lost the opener 15-9 but bounced back to win 17-6 in game two, Indiana entered Sunday with a chance to secure their first Big Ten series win of the year.
However, despite an offensive surge and a solid start from Cole Gilley, the Hoosiers fell 10-6, plagued by defensive errors and missed opportunities with runners in scoring position.
For the first time since 2008, Penn State has claimed a series win over Indiana, and the Hoosiers will need to regroup quickly as Big Ten competition heats up.
With the series loss, Indiana now faces the challenge of cleaning up their play as they prepare for a midweek game against Indiana State.
INDIANA SPILTS FRIDAY DOUBLE-HEADER
Indiana began the weekend with an up-and-down start on Friday, splitting a doubleheader to open the first Big Ten series of the season. The Hoosiers struggled in the opener, suffering a 15-9 loss, but bounced back emphatically in game two, routing the Nittany Lions 17-6 in eight innings.
Indiana had a rough start to the day, falling behind early due to shaky pitching. Starter Gavin Seebold and reliever Ryan Rushing both struggled, allowed Penn State to pile up runs.
Despite the loss, the Hoosiers showed some offensive firepower, with junior outfielder Devin Taylor blasting his 42nd career home run, tying him for sixth on Indiana's all-time home run list. Freshman Hogan Denny also added a two-run homer, but the pitching struggles proved too much to overcome.
The Hoosiers wasted no time putting game one behind them, coming out swinging in the nightcap.
Graduate student pitcher Ben Grable set the tone with a stellar five-inning start, allowing just one earned run while striking out four. Caleb Koskie and Pete Haas combined for three solid innings in relief, preserving the bullpen for Sunday's rubber match.
The offense exploded for 17 runs on 18 hits, with true freshman Cooper Malamazian stealing the show. Malamazian went 5-for-9 on the day with five doubles, setting Indiana's single-game doubles record and matching a Big Ten record. His performance also included four runs scored, five RBIs and a walk.
The Hoosiers racked up 16 extra-base hits across the doubleheader, including five home runs and 11 doubles. Redshirt sophomore Korbyn Dickerson continued his strong start to the season, notching his team-leading 10th multi-hit game and clubbing his eighth home run of the season.
Indiana's bounce back win in game two of the Friday night doubleheader, set up a crucial rubber match on Sunday afternoon with the series win on the line.
INDIANA FALLS IN SERIES FINALE, ERRORS PROVE COSTLY
After an offensive explosion in Friday's doubleheader, Indiana entered Sunday's series finale against Penn State with momentum and a relatively fresh bullpen. However, defensive miscues plagued the Hoosiers once again, leading to a 10-6 loss and a missed opportunity to secure their first Big Ten series win of the season.
Indiana's bats remained productive, out-hitting Penn State 11-7, but the Hoosiers couldn't convert enough of those opportunities into runs. One of the biggest differences in the game was situational hitting—Indiana went just 4-for-15 (.267) with runners in scoring position, while Penn State capitalized with a 4-for-9 (.444) mark in the same situations.
Despite holding a 2-0 lead through four innings, Indiana's defense unraveled. Three errors, including a costly miscue by center fielder Korbyn Dickerson in the fifth inning, allowing Penn State to flip the game. Starter Cole Gilley was solid through 4.1 innings, allowing just two unearned runs on three hits.
Indiana still had key arms available for Sunday, including reliever Drew Buhr, who has been a steady presence on the mound over the last two seasons. However, Buhr and fellow reliever Anthony Gubitosi struggled, surrendering seven runs (six earned) over 3.1 combined innings.
The Hoosier pitching staff also issued eight walks while striking out just four, giving the Nittany Lions too many free baserunners.
The Hoosiers now turn their attention to a midweek matchup on Tuesday when they travel to Terre Haute to take on Indiana State. With Big Ten play underway, Indiana will need to clean up its defense and capitalize on scoring opportunities to avoid similar frustrating losses in the weekend ahead.
