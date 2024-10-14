Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker expected to be 'full speed' vs. Nebraska

Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker is expected to suit up for the Hoosiers this Saturday when Indiana welcomes Nebraska to Bloomington.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said on Monday that he expects Walker, who left Indiana's week six contest against Northwestern on Oct. 5 in the first half with an injury, to be ready to go on Saturday.

"Yeah, J-Walk is a guy you never count out," Cignetti said. "I expect him to be full speed on Saturday. We're developing some depth there with Isaiah Jones and the freshman, [Rolijah] Hardy. But there are positions we don't have a lot of depth. But feel good about that group."

Walker left the contest against the Wildcats in the second quarter before returning to the sideline without his jersey on in the second half.