Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker expected to be 'full speed' vs. Nebraska

Indiana linebacker Jailin Walker is expected to suit up for the Hoosiers this Saturday when Indiana welcomes Nebraska to Bloomington.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said on Monday that he expects Walker, who left Indiana's week six contest against Northwestern on Oct. 5 in the first half with an injury, to be ready to go on Saturday.
"Yeah, J-Walk is a guy you never count out," Cignetti said. "I expect him to be full speed on Saturday. We're developing some depth there with Isaiah Jones and the freshman, [Rolijah] Hardy. But there are positions we don't have a lot of depth. But feel good about that group."
Walker left the contest against the Wildcats in the second quarter before returning to the sideline without his jersey on in the second half.
Walker, who followed Cignetti over from James Madison this offseason, currently ranks second on the Hoosiers in tackles -- trailing only Aiden Fisher. He has 34 take downs on the season.
The Richmond, Virginia native also has 2.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and three pass breakups on the year.
Alongside Fisher, Walker has been a pivotal part of Indiana's defense, especially at the linebacker spot so far this season.
Given his athleticism and ability to impact the game in multiple ways on the defensive side of the ball, having Walker back to full strength on Saturday for Indiana's toughest challenge of the season to date, is key.
